NOTE: Please find our new website

If you’ve landed here on this homepage, please be advised that we’ve moved off WordPress.com hosting to a new server host (also run by WordPress) called Pressable.

If you keep finding yourself here, it may be because your browser cache still wants to redirect you to the old site at our previous host location.

If you are reading this, you are at WRONG address (check your browser address window) OLD ADDRESS: https://wattsupwiththat.wordpress.com.

Instead, you need to be at our NEW ADDRESS: https://wattsupwiththat.com

If you keep ending up here, you have a browser cache problem of some sort, or, maybe an old bookmark.

To solve this problem of ending up here regularly, here are the steps:

Clear your browser history and cache. Here are some instructions covering PC and Macs If that fails, flush your DNS cache. Here are some instructions. Check any bookmarks you may have, and edit them as needed.

This older site will remain up for awhile until we are sure everyone is migrated over.

Thanks for your patience – Anthony

Advertisements