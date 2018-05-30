Ex NASA Employee: Planned Blog Posts on Coal to Solar Plant Conversions Cancelled

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An ex-employee claims “fear and anxiety” of President Trump is causing a drop in NASA climate posts. But some of the activities which were allegedly cancelled give us a glimpse of just how far off mission NASA drifted under the previous President.
Nasa full of ‘fear and anxiety’ since Trump took office, ex-employee says
Oliver Milman in New York
Wed 30 May 2018 15.00 AEST
Those still at the agency fear climate science funding will be cut since it is now considered a ‘sensitive subject’
Nasa’s output of climate change information aimed at the public has dwindled under the Trump administration, with a former employee claiming “fear and anxiety” within the agency has led to an online retreat from the issue.
Laura Tenenbaum, a former science communicator for Nasa, said she was warned off using the term “global warming” on social media and restricted in speaking to the media due to her focus on climate change.
“Nasa’s talking point is that it’s business as usual, but that’s not true,” said Tenenbaum, who departed Nasa in October after a decade at the space agency.
“They have stopped promoting or emphasizing climate science communication, they have minimized it. People inside the agency are concerned Trump will cut climate science funding. There is a fear and anxiety there and the outcome has been chaos.”
…
Planned blogposts on coal plants being turned into solar plants, “reasons to be positive about Nasa” and an interview with Gavin Schmidt, a senior Nasa climate scientist, were all either halted or scrapped due to interference from career staff nervous about provoking the new administration, according to Tenenbaum.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/may/30/nasa-climate-change-sensitive-subject-since-trump-former-employee
In my opinion the alleged NASA plans to celebrate the demise of coal jobs are evidence of severe mission drift under the previous administration.
Coal provides a livelihood to 10s of thousands of Americans.
There is only one role NASA should have considered playing in the economically vital US coal industry – an Earth Science role, helping miners locate new coal deposits.
65 thoughts on “Ex NASA Employee: Planned Blog Posts on Coal to Solar Plant Conversions Cancelled”
MNGA!
MNNA… Make NASA NASA Again!
Note to Snowflake Tennebaum: NASA is the acronym for National Aeronautics and Space Administration… WTF does “climate science communication” have to do with Aeronautics and Space?
WTF? “Climate science communication” is precisely about ‘fear and anxiety’ and creating chaos. What is this poor darling on about? “Climate science communication” is just marketing speak for presenting publicly funder, utter crap as some sort of rational, meaningful information.
Make NASA Great Again or Make NASA NASA Again.
Hmm.
NASA was made to beat the Soviets, by landing on the Moon.
Which worked. And it was cheap in terms of a cold war “effort”- low cost of lives and
cheap in terms of money needed to win a battle (a PR war).
But also NASA was given a charter which was to explore space.
So, one check off, one item, and focus on the other thing of exploring space.
Or before NASA was NASA, it was agency involved in space exploration:
wiki, NASA:
“President Dwight D. Eisenhower established NASA in 1958 with a distinctly civilian (rather than military) orientation encouraging peaceful applications in space science. The National Aeronautics and Space Act was passed on July 29, 1958, disestablishing NASA’s predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). The new agency became operational on October 1, 1958”
So, I think, it should be Make NASA Great by starting actual exploration Space for purpose of immediate use of Space.
Or done with Cold war PR, and done with a smattering of chaotic superficial exploration of solar system. And need to explore space with the purpose of finding resources which can used by the people of the world.
One of most valuable resources in space is water, and we need to explore space to find water which is minable or profitable to extract and transport to where it is needed.
The value of water on the moon is about $500 per kg, and one needs hundreds of tons mined to start to be viable, and eventually there could millions of ton of lunar water to mine. And to do this you need a market for water and market for the rocket fuel made from the water on the Moon (and/or elsewhere in space).
Once there is market for water and rocket fuel on the Moon, other activity can be more cheaply done to the Moon (and elsewhere in space).
So there could be “gold” on moon, NASA job is explore the Moon to determine if and where this water is. Then it can become a business decision of whether it might be minable.
Or government explores, private sector decides based on exploration results, whether it is worth investing money to mine lunar water.
MNGA! Means exactly what? Michigan Nut Growers Association? Mississippi Natural Gas Administration? There were two more on my search that obviously weren’t it. Search on texting jargon turned up nothing.
Dunno why people insist on acronyms? Do they think it makes them look smart?
Just figured it out Make NASA Great Again.
Amazing deduction Steve! how did you come up with it?
Yes that is an example of SARC
MNNA or MNGA, whichever, because what in the hell business does NASA have with coal to solar conversions? I’m sort of hoping for some global warming to melt all of these snowflakes. MAGA!
TMA – Too Many Acronyms ;-)
Are we so abased that we are making acronyms of acronyms? NASA is reduced to just N?
Granted they have their place, and DNA is so much easier to say than “deoxyribonucleic acid”, but clarity sacrificed in the name of brevity is a source of miscommunication.
What makes “NASA” an acronym is that the initials of “National Aeronautics and Space Administration” form a pronounceable word: nahsuh. “TMI” (too Much Information) is just initials.
SR
MAGA!: make acronyms great again!
“There is a fear and anxiety there and the outcome has been chaos.”
Perhaps they now know how the sceptical scientists feel/felt when they were systematically silenced or hounded out their jobs by the fanatical alarmist gang culture.
Reap what ye sow.
Now the big gun is in town, run and hide!
+10
+10
+10 and raise ya 10 :<)
Sounds like a good place to have staff cuts to balance the budget. This stuff is in no way part of the NASA charter.
+50
Indeed!
The duplication of efforts within the US agencies is an excellent place to enforce budget cuts! NOAA is the logical ‘home’ for planetary atmospherics studies. Gut the competing ‘Global Climate Change’ principality built within NASA-GISS and transfer the few usable assets to NOAA. Redirect the NASA funds to space launch and exploration programs, as it was originally intended.
Laura Tenenbaum was not communicating ‘science’. She was communicating fear-based advocacy for AGW.
Let her find a job at the Guardian or similar. They pay for fear mongering advocacy communications….
I started at NASA in the 1960s (as a “Scientist”). Over my first years I noticed something I had not expected.
Scientists are not objective about their specialty. They can be oblivious to their specialty’s obvious failings. Rather, than aggressively questioning (which is their job as Scientists), they protect their specialty.
This also applies to the very highly regarded, intelligent Scientists I worked with at the Universities. There were only a couple exceptions who sought truth — even if it hurt — I silently applauded them.
Nothing ever changes about the human psyche.
I’ve always been very interested in how people get to the top of organizations, especially what personality traits are there.
Not to get into too much history, but I ended up on Capitol Hill in the early/mid 80’s working with US Senate campaigns, which put me around the Senators themselves. Then in the 90’s I co-founded an IT business that put me in with C level executives of bigger corporations. And in the 00’s until now I’ve been involved in startups.
Almost to a T, the top guys (and occasionally girls) were egocentric, narcissistic and were bullies. Very rarely did intelligence come into play. Certainly not compassion.
As you say, nothing ever changes about the human psyche, so I guess it will always be so.
rbabcock
Incompetence is frequently an aid to promotion.
Police forces frequently promote idiots ‘out the way’. It’s easier than having them do real damage dealing with the public.
Reply to rbabcock :
Generally speaking the traits which take people to the TOP
of any GREAT BUSINESS include EXTREME levels of dedication , competence and
endurance and health ……..and HIGH LEVELS of intelligence and self-sacrifice and
possibly even a touch of the psychopath ( but a charming one ! )
Compassion is a Marxist trait that takes people inevitably to the Gulags……..so I’m NOT
SORRY that that WASN’T on your list.
And it’s NOT a good indicator of success anyway. Why would you need it ?
Jim Collin’s book “Good to Great” (one of the few management books worth reading) discovered some quite unexpected characteristics of CEOs that build businesses that delivered lasting success.
Getting things right or searching for the truth, I think, requires an ability to critique your own efforts that many people simply seem not to have.
This year, for example, I got into making homemade cakes. I followed directions precisely on some recipes, worked meticulously to get a cake made right, tasted it, tried to talk myself into believing that all my painstaking efforts resulted in a culinary masterpiece [after all, I worked tirelessly to get it], BUT I stepped back, really considered the true outcome, decided that the true outcome sucked, and tossed the whole thing in the garbage. I did this three times before I got what I thought was the honest outcome for one of my cakes.
Moral of the story? — Doing good science is like baking good cakes, I would imagine. It requires a personality trait that goes beyond the type of endeavor.
Cake making, I know — who the crap is this guy to philosophize about good science?
Richard Feynman was one of those men
Richard Feynman said “Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts”
The man was a giant. Because he died in February 1988 from cancer, that gave the go ahead for James Hansen to give his hoax speech about CO2 to Congress in the summer of 1988. The IPCC was formed in the fall of 1988 and the whole vortex of this sordid CO2 hoax was born. Hansen wouldnt have dared to go to Congress if Feynman had still been alive. Feynman would have destroyed him with a solid 2 page rebuttal and hansen knew it. Because the world today does not have a scientist of the stature of Feynman we are in the mess that you see today. The world needs more CO2 NOT less.
I think the only thing that’s been proposed is to move climate science into NOAA and let NASA focus on space and aeronautics. It’s ironic that NASA GISS creates a database on land sea based thermometer measurements rather than satellite measurements.
I don’t mind if NASA is charged with launching and operating the spacecraft used to monitor the climate/weather on Earth, but the data should be shipped off to NOAA whose mission is to study the oceans and atmosphere. We then need to make sure they make the data fully available and are completely transparent about the techniques and code base.
And stop lying and faking the numbers and graphs
I bet there IS fear and loathing above a certain cafe in NYC. Of course, lots of jubilation and rejoicing in the spacecraft and exploration sections
“People inside the agency are concerned Trump will cut climate science funding”
If this isn’t a clear admission that it’s all about the funding, then what is ?
So she was a public affairs officer NOT a scientist. She is more interested in how science is portrayed rather than what the science demonstrates.
I also not this line:
So we are talking career staff doing this, not Trump appointees, and doing it in anticipation of what those appointees might do, not have done.
No worries, NASA. You’ll always have Muslim Outreach. 😜
Progress. Now re-discover what science discovery is, along with continued vigilance on quality control and contractor oversight.
I work for one of those contractors who must repeatedly provide oversight to NASA to keep their concepts from spinning into chaos. If contractors are failing it is in failure to push back against NASA’s unrealistic and unachievable wishes.
Rocket science is easy…rocket engineering is a bitch! Any kid with entry level calculus can calculate an orbital trajectory. How you actually accomplish that is a whole other ball game.
BTW NASA is a contracting agency. NASA hasn’t built a rocket since the Mercury Redstone, and even then it was an Army missile.
From the article: “Planned blogposts on coal plants being turned into solar plants, “reasons to be positive about Nasa” and an interview with Gavin Schmidt, a senior Nasa climate scientist, were all either halted or scrapped due to interference from career staff nervous about provoking the new administration, according to Tenenbaum.”
Well, I think that is actually a positive. If the swamp at NASA is afraid to provoke the administration, then that means there should be less undermining of the Trump administration objectives by these swamp critters.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
First chuckle of the day.
You laugh ;meanwhile China is the No. 1 producer of coal in the world with the 3rd most coal deposits and they are financing 79 new coal plants in countries all over the world. China plans to sell all of their coal to these new coal plants.
This is groundbreaking news.
Up until this moment, everything from undersized salamanders to prostitution in the far east has been blamed on that horrible gas, CO2.
Now we find there is another cause for the plagues of mankind, Donald Trump!
So CO2 does *not* cause everything bad on the planet.
TonyL,
But no one has planted a flag to lay claim to CO2 causing the “heartbreak of psoriasis.” I don’t understand why no one has jumped on this. It is so obvious!
This is your second request.
Do not fear, I am working on it.
I don’t know if my logic chain will be plausible, but at least it should be “plausible”.
“Now we find there is another cause for the plagues of mankind, Donald Trump!
So CO2 does *not* cause everything bad on the planet.”
There must be a study out there somewhere that proves that CO2 caused Donald Trump!
Re: NASA delving into Big Climate and Muslim Outreach – I guess the staff had to be given something to work on since the organization no longer hold the keys to US space exploration.
I presume this is a Guardian editorial comment within the piece:
If you make a statement like that, you need to show WHAT “basic fact on climate science” Pruitt has denied.
BTW, Ms Tenenbaum apparently wrote her Climate blog as an employee of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. In the ’60s while in college I had a minor part time job at JPL (drawing graphs from their data). Nothing in Laura’s job seems to have anything to do with “propulsion” – another example of forgetting what your mission involves.
I cannot fathom the stupidity of attempting to convert the land area of a former coal plant to a solar plant, unless some skeptic has infiltrated the effort in order to highlight how unproductive and land intensive solar power is.
Makes sense to me… You could probably generate at least a couple of hundred kilowatts in the area taken up by the coal plant. Might even pay for itself in a few hundred years or so :<)
“since it is now considered a ‘sensitive subject’”..
talk about spinning…………
It is far beyond time that NASA was forced to do its actual job, advance aeronautical and space exploration science. Go through their employee rolls and remove ALL non-science positions, get the payroll down to only those doing direct work to advance our high altitude, orbital and interplanetary capabilities. That is what NASA was created to do, not spew stupidity and leftist political crap.
But how are people going to know how globalwarmingclimatechangeweirdingweathermagedon is hurting them when they can’t read it in a blog post?
Organizational behavior is the same in all organizations, particularly large ones. Find out what the boss thinks, act like you think it too. Leadership is best shown through being outspoken and brash. Feigned compassion for those with any hardship. Change your tune depending upon the audience. Take credit for anything good that happens. Blame others, particularly those with whom you may be competing for promotion, for anything that goes wrong. Look the part in how you speak, dress, etc which is defined by how those at the top speak, dress, etc. Part and parcel to this is having the appropriate politics, again defined by those at the top. Enjoy the same leisure, sports, drinking, non drinking, foods and other activities as those at the top. I’ve even seen people adopt the favorite phrases, etc of the CEO! Have I missed anything?
BOHICA …… with a smile ..
With the climate money drying up, NASA will have to intensify their pretense on finding life on Mars to try and gain further funding. Or perhaps they will discover that the “Aliens are heating up our climate” meme!
Those poor souls might have to get a real job someday.
I have personal friends who are so strongly affected by their membership and association with the Democratic Party and its worldview that they are truly afraid of what the current President is doing. They tell me the craziest things…nearly their entire viewpoint on national politics comprises a mixture of half-a-dozen conspiracy theories and catastrophic endgames all revolving around the current President whose name they will not speak (literally, they will not use his name).
Of course, I have several other friends who are almost a nutty on the Republican/ Conservative side of the aisle.
Political Insanity is obviously a Bi-Partisan Ailment.
That said, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was not tasked with any purposes surrounding Climate Science by Congress. It does naturally get involved in the launching and operating of satellites — but I don’t think it should be tasked with the data collection and processing from those satellites (other than the normal liaison and co-ordination necessary with their data receiving clients).
NASA having web pages abut climate change is as silly as the FDA or DOT having climate change promoting web pages.
But under the Obama rule, all parts of government were forced to hire “climate communicators”, factor “climate change” into their plans, and promote those “climate change plans” prominently.
Just putting coal into perspective here:
Coal in 2016 went through a rough patch and dipped to 14.6% of primary energy usage, roughly the same portion as 1855. Granted, in 2017 it recovered all the way up to 15.9%, but that is a far cry from the 77% achieved in 1910, or even the more recent plateau of 22-23% from 1986 to 2006.
Coal has been displaced for direct low grade heat (now provided by electricity or natural gas), transportation (now provided by petroleum), and largely in electricity (first by Nuclear, then by Natural Gas). The fact that it is slowly being replaced by wind and solar should not be a surprise. It is always the fuel that people most want to get rid of. It may be plentyful and cheap, but for some reason there just isn’t a great love for it.
Coal is swiftly headed to our 4th most used energy source (1- Petroleum, 2-Natural Gas, 3-Soon to be nuclear), and we should not set national policy for 326,000,000 people based on 65,000 mining jobs.
The sad part of the conversation is that we should just let the marketplace decide the outcome without any subsidies to any fuel and LET the best fuel win with of course environmental pollution controls in place. However CO2 is not a pollutant so should not be regulated.
The Nasa climato folk have been under psychological pressure from their science not delivering as expected, then hoped and then prayed for and then intervened in to cook the T they wanted. The Dreaded Pause during which time CO2 jumped 30% brought the natural variation elephant into their offices and living places. Droves of the gentler more fragile believers’ psyches fell ill with the Climate Blues^ тм never to be heard from again.
They had to chop climate sensitivity figures, jigger the aerosol effect upwards (which Willis has just demonstrated it doesnt effect temperature because other variables change to resist T change – see “Eruptions Dont” below, and my own contribution over the years that the le Chatelier Principle acts to resist change), then make the tough sells that (the more likely) max of <2% delta T is terminally dangerous, that much colder winters are even stronger evidence of global warming, that snow storms in southern Morocco show we are tipping into the fire…
Trump is an unlikely hero here. The climatoes are perhaps concerned about funding, but on the other hand he has given them a break from the terrible relentless treadmill for trying to spin straw into gold. The old millers will take retirement and the younger will find themseves freer to let the science take them where it will – perhaps not at Nasa where they will be redundant with repurposing for space missions but overall it is really win-win.
Billions of dollars have been wasted on large-scale, failed solar projects. NASA is late to the party. The gravy train has already left the station and run off the rails. Building solar plants before the technology is ready and economically viable is insane. As someone said, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”
The big ‘tell’ in this is fear of provoking the administration with CAGW stuff. When the former administration was in power, fear of ‘provoking’ it was in play, too, and so they kept their heads down and for job security delivered an evermore exaggerated caricature of the end of the world if we didnt go with Obama-Holdren dogma. It is entirely likely that sceptics will have to switch roles eventually when things go off the rails the other way in whatever science supported policy reaches the caricature stage.
Skeptics will always be skeptics because we have learned to think for ourselves
Seeing escalation of the game Nasa had lined up for us (to launch President Hillary’s final wrecking ball), it is clear Trump has saved the day and the planet and western civilization and the free enterprise economic engine and capital “S” science that gives the world wellbeing and prosperity. That they will censor themselves and evacuate gatekeeping posts and pal review rosters are all huge paradigm changes to let a saner world back in.
The universities, technical and scholarly societies, institutes, K-12 kid processing factories, etc., similarly will remake themselves under self-interest motivations. Wow, I thought the saying “When the cat’s away the mice will play” was a cute little homily, but I now see that total wanton destruction is what happens when the “cat” isnt around. It clearly is the number one admonition in human affairs and should be enshrined in every constitution or the rest of it is moot.
“and an interview with Gavin Schmidt, a senior Nasa climate scientist,”
No 1 Schmidt is a mathematician and programmer NOT a scientist.
No.2 Isn’t this the same Gavin Schmidt who coauthored a scientific paper recently that explored evidence of a race of aliens who previously had lived on earth and that died off because of their use of fossil fuels that then overheated the earth because of CO2.?????????????
Gavin Schmidt a leader of men and aliens NOT
So NASA is used to bankrupt the marxists and then the marxists use it to bankrupt the west, sounds about par for the course.
Not “fear and anxiety”. Rather “a return to sanity and professionalism”.
Time to shut down the renegade Goddard Institute for Space Sciences that lost it’s way a long time ago. Before they shutter the doors, they should use the new EPA guidance and open up for all to see the “adjustments”, model algorithms, and ‘GISS secret sauce’. There is no place for secrecy when tax payer dollars subsidize the activities – let the sun shine in!
At least Musk has shown,.. NASA rocket science is not rocket science requiring public money, R&D. Sounds like they really need to find their mission in the stars and stop the starry eyed post-processing for the progressive sheeples. Good place to start clear mission re-articulation with ZBB discipline without the hobbies and climate theology.