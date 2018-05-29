NOTICE: WUWT to begin migration to new cloud server – opening up new horizons

Hello everybody,

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued patronage of WUWT, and to let you know that in the last couples of months the site has been under attack by a variety of forces, which has reduced the viability and visibility of the website. After consulting with technical people @WordPress.com they have graciously offered to help me and we’re in the process of beginning a site migration. It is a daunting task, as there are over 18,500 articles and 2.6 million comments. In addition to that there’s about 13 GB of image files that are indexed to specific articles. At present, WUWT stands at 353 million views.

In the short term this migration may mean some interruptions of service, in the long-term this should ensure that WUWT continues to reach audiences worldwide without interruption or interception by some of the nefarious forces that operate from the shadows trying to reduce the impact this website has. It will also toughen the site against attacks.

Over the next day the process of migration will begin. If I am lucky, there will be very little interruption of service. However as these things go sometimes it’s not always hiccup free, and the chance of the site becoming unreachable for awhile while DNS cache is cleared. However, the technical engineers at WordPress seem to think it will go okay.

Another long-term benefit of this migration to a new server is that it will remove some of the limitations I’ve had by being hosted on WordPress.com. Instead I’m going to be hosted on the same cloud server group that hosts many of the largest news websites on the planet. All of this will still be under the control of the people at WordPress, but the good news is that in the nearly 12 years I’ve been doing this, WordPress as a company has staunchly defended my right to publish articles which they have undoubtedly taken some flak for. There is a back story from 2009 related to Climategate, Al Gore, and Google that I believe I’ve shared in the past to give you an idea of the kinds of things I’m up against.

The other good news is that being on this new server group it will give me freedom to install plug-ins that I could not do before. This will enhance our ability to make conversation and commenting run a little bit smoother, in addition to offering some other features I could not offer before. Guest authorship of articles will also benefit from this change.

Thank you for your patience during this process, and most of all thank you the readers, the moderators,the contributors, and even my detractors for making WUWT the most viewed climate related website on the planet.

I’ll post an update again once the process is complete.

Anthony

