Claim: Climate Activism is “an Act of Love”

Green protestors really just want to give you a hug.
Working on climate change is an act of love
By Catherine Abreu in Opinion, Energy, Politics | May 28th 2018
The truth is that working on climate change is not a fight: it is an act of love. Those of us who dedicate our lives to this effort, in whatever setting we choose to work (there are climate activists in governments and businesses everywhere), do it because we love our families, our children, the lake we swam in as teenagers, the communities we have seen suffer as weather gets more extreme and sea levels rise. We do it because we see the injustice and inequity and colonial ideology that both drives and is exacerbated by climate change, and we have to believe in a world liberated from these institutions of violence.
And so these moments hurt – these moments where ambitious climate policy is undermined by expanding fossil fuel infrastructure. They enrage. And we fight because we have to to protect what we love.
Renewable energy has created 15,300 direct jobs for Indigenous workers across Canada in the last eight years. Efficiency Nova Scotia has created 1,200 long-term jobs in one Maritime province alone. Kinder Morgan has told the National Energy Board it would create just 90 long-term pipeline operating jobs with the Trans Mountain expansion. Some of the world’s first all-electric low-emissions mines are being built in Northern Ontario and Quebec and will employ hundreds. Cutting methane pollution in Alberta will create thousands of jobs. The evidence is bountiful.
Quite apart from the economic illiteracy of suggesting employing 15,000 people to do a job which could be done by 90 people is a good thing, I find this conflation of love and rage rather disturbing.
“the economic illiteracy of suggesting employing 15,000 people to do a job which could be done by 90 people is a good thing”
This is way that even politicians and eco nutters can understand:
Someone has to pay all those workers and it WILL BE YOU and ME through taxes or higher energy bills.
Nope. They will be payed by love, not money. Love is pure, money is dirty.
Canada has lost more than $117 Billion due to pipeline opposition, according to Frank McKenna, Canada’s former ambassador to the United States.
To suggest the “progressive” left does NOT understand what they are doing is to suggest they are incredibly stupid. Maybe they are not. Maybe the left truly does understand what they are doing – destroying the Canadian economy as a first step to seizing control.
Destroying the economy is one of the classic tactics of dictators when they want to take control. Then they institute martial law and often imprison or execute those who oppose them, blaming them for the terrible economic mess; then they live like kings on top of the disaster that once was a prosperous country.
Examples abound:
Stalin in the Former Soviet Union (FSU), all the FSU vassal states, Mao in China, Pol Pot in Cambodia, the Kim’s in North Korea, Castro in Cuba, many countries in South America (e.g. Venezuela), many countries in in sub-Saharan Africa (e.g. Zimbabwe) – it’s a long and tragic list.
63% of those 15,000 jobs are in hydroelectric energy. Once anathema to the eco left … as hydro projects DAM wild rivers … the same rivers that “loving indigenous peoples swam in as teenagers” … hydro is now embraced as “clean, green, energy. Of course it is … because if one were to remove hydro power from the basket of “clean, green, renewable, energy generation, then that energy sector would be reduced to NOTHING.
So WHY are the indigenous Canadian eco-peoples so enthusiastic about damming Gaia’s natural rivers? $$$$ … the transfer of “colonial” $$$$ into the Tribe’s pockets. Dam those rivers!!! Cause we LOVE the white man’s $$$$ MORE than our own land.
To quote (again) Glenn “Instapundit” Reynolds: I’ll believe there is a climate crisis when the people telling me there is a climate crisis start acting like there is a climate crisis”.
In other words, when Suzuki and Gore sell their sea-side property and head for the hills.
In other, other words: never.
I wonder how many of them live without using fossil fuels? The very cloths they are wearing were produced using fossil fuels. How many of them have really spent time in the wilderness they claim to be trying to protect?
Wow, look at that.
That picture tells the story.
Lots of nylon parkas and other synthetic coats. Check out the footwear, lots of synthetic rubber there.
Kewl plastic sunglasses. (So not to be identified by the Authorities, of course.)
Bonus Points:
Count the cell phones!
Let’s make it a contest, winner of the most accurate count gets 2 pieces of official Star Trek, Gold Pressed Latinum, good for betting on the Over/Under Arctic sea ice minimum extent contest, every year.
You can’t see the smiles behind the scarves/masks. They are happy really!
These are fringe people, and probably paid by some radical dot-org. Well-adjusted, employed people with families have far more pleasant and interesting things to do with their time. “SJW” protests are the realm of the perennial malcontent fringe, many of whom are borderline mentally ill. Any excuse that makes them feel important will channel their “rage.” Mostly, they’re red-diaper babies throwing a tantrum for the attention their mostly rich, capitalist parents never gave them. They should be IGNORED.
I like the F man, he has a phone what looks like a camera or mp4 around the waist and eaten far too many cheeseburgers. He is a fine specimen of eco friendly.
Neil Peart of ‘Rush’ has penned a fairly accurate set of lyrics describing the mind-set of the perennially angry for the song ‘The Anarchist’:
Regards,
MCR
They are ready to stick it to everyone else as long as they, themselves, are not even slightly inconvenienced.
Up in Canada, the province of Alberta is having trouble getting its oil to tide water so it can get a fair price in global markets. Part of the solution is an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline which runs through British Columbia (BC).
The NDP government of BC doesn’t have a majority and depends on the Green party to keep it in power. The BC Premier has vowed to do everything he can to stop the pipeline expansion. His excuse is environmental concerns.
The NDP government of Alberta has passed legislation that will allow it to turn off the taps to BC. link That would put the price of fossil fuels through the roof in BC.
The BC Premier has vowed to do everything he can to prevent Alberta from turning off the taps. That basically means tying things up in the courts.
I hope Alberta does get to turn off the taps. BC has the recall. That means the enraged citizens of BC can force elections to remove NDP members of the legislature. I would love to see that happen.
Love? Maybe the kind of self-love, we see from the extreme self-righteousness, who are so sure of their cause that they blot out common humanity form their moral compass.
“Self-Love” ………………..Masturbation or Narcissism ! or a bit each way ?
OR ………….. is it ALTRUISM ?……………… COMPASSION ?
Like the Compassionate , Altruistic Marxism that resulted in Communism and the
DEATHS of HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE !!??
I sincerely hope that they stick to masturbation !
God help us IF THEY ACTUALLY BREED !!
They love people who are like them and agree with them.
Everyone else they hate.
“They love people who are like them and agree with them.”
No, they don’t. They use people who agree with them, call them ‘useful idiots’, then take them out behind the chemical sheds and shoot them when they’re no longer useful.
The left all want to be The Great Leader. And there can be only one.
If it weren’t for self-love, these losers wouldn’t even know the concept
Mark, theirs is Crazy EX-Girlfriend with a gun kinda love.
Untold thousands are out of work in Alberta because of their “love” and “caring”.
Another year of this and Alberta will stop paying into the rest of the country. Then what will they do?
The photo is quite telling. You have a photo of carbon based units spewing carbon pollution while wearing synthetic fossil fuel based clothing to protect against global warming. They are wearing masks to hide their identities and the writing on clothing looks; oh so loving. Catherine needs new glasses. The crowd needs jobs.
Not to mention the significant percentage of “white privilege” in that group. ;->
ATheok,
48,000,000 lbs of trash equals 24,000 tons. I don’t think so. That’s the size of a good-sized ship.
Jan,
24,000 tons does sound a bit high but 250 truck loads is a lot of garbage. The article says there were abandoned vehicles, trailers and propane tanks. 250 trucks is also the size of a “good-sized ship”.
Tell that to Naomi Klein. This is one of her latest tweets to Justin Trudeau.
” I hope @JustinTrudeau knows that this decision is going to haunt him everywhere he travels in the world. Movements fighting for real climate action and Indigenous rights are everywhere. His days of getting out of Canada to bask in the adoring selfies are over. #StopKM”
Ms. Abreu needs some professional help with her disconnection from reality. If this is such a wonderful, loving crowd of people, why are they so violent, angry, and just plain nasty? Does she really understand what she’s saying?
Most of the heat and cooking and refrigeration POWER (utilities) for these ecohippies, never mind clothing and transportation, is supplied by carbon-based fuel usage.
If they truly mean what they say, I want to see them do without it completely for a full two years starting this summer, unbroken from now until August 2020. We’ll see who survives that mess. Oh, yeah – they have to clean up after themselves, too. No exceptions.
You do not know what you ask for.
I have one word for you.
Cholera.
Cholera is no longer a serious issue, provided there are enough saline solution for intravenous infusion to treat dehydration. Made of plastic, of course.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saline_(medicine)
On the other hand, if plastics are banned or they are over-priced, we are doomed.
Cholera? Oh, fer sure, TonyL. Cholera, pneumonia/pneumonitis, TDP, influenza leading to all sorts of URIs and pulmonary complications – the possibilities are endless. Measles is a childhood disease, but if uninoculated adults get it, it can kill them.
Benrenyi, if there are no plastic IV bags (easy to store and move around) they’ll just have to return to using glass IV bottles, won’t they? It’s old-fashioned, but the glass is reusable.
What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.
Richard Lindzen
I don’t know… I have very little confidence that there will be any historians capable of critical thinking in “future centuries”. There are damn few of them already, and getting fewer evey day.
There were what we call the Dark Ages in the past. The future generations will look upon us and label us the Dumb Ages.
Science actually seems to be explaining this right now. Left-wing behaviour increasingly seems to be due to defective, self-destructive genes, which would previously have been removed from the gene pool by bears, but now thrive thanks to the welfare state and modern medicine.
It’s just the human equivalent of the Mouse Utopia experiment.
“removed from the gene pool by bears”
Like Grizzly Man?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Treadwell
Basically it’s a kind of religion. Like many religions, its tenets are not entirely rational or logical. The fact that solar roadways are still going ahead in spite of several evalutions having shown them to be nonfeasible, illustrates this.
Also typical of religions is that their arbiters can do no wrong. VW are roundly condemned for cheating the Greens own (arguably obsessive) pollution rules, yet Climategate and the tampering with USA temperature data are both whitewashed.
I cant understand why the FBI isnt bringing charges against the top officials at NASA and NOAA for faking certain temperature and sea level data.
“The love” of money is the root of all evil.
Think that clarifies why they’re doing it.
James Bull
“”Money is your means of survival. The verdict you pronounce upon the source of your livelihood is the verdict you pronounce upon your life. If the source is corrupt, you have damned your own existence. Did you get your money by fraud? By pandering to men’s vices or men’s stupidity? By catering to fools, in the hope of getting more than your ability deserves? By lowering your standards? By doing work you despise for purchasers you scorn? If so, then your money will not give you a moment’s or a penny’s worth of joy. Then all the things you buy will become, not a tribute to you, but a reproach; not an achievement, but a reminder of shame. Then you’ll scream that money is evil. Evil, because it would not pinch-hit for your self-respect? Evil, because it would not let you enjoy your depravity? Is this the root of your hatred of money? ”
Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged.
It isn’t love its hate.
In 2013, a prominent environmentalist called David Attenborough made the statement “Humans are a plague” ( in the “Radio Times”)
(see:- https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/earth/earthnews/9815862/Humans-are-plague-on-Earth-Attenborough.html)
What kind of person could think of every living human they they were a plague?
To say of all of humanity that it is a plague is to say that Black people AND Gays AND Jews AND Women are a plague.
The statement is Racist AND Homophobic AND Anti-Semitic AND Misogynist all in one go, and yet no one is allowed to challenge it.
Attenborough is not just Homophobic, Racist and Anti-Semitic he is a liar as is evidenced by
“BBC withdraws Human Planet series after whale hunt scenes exposed as more fakery ”
see:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/04/26/bbc-withdraws-human-planet-series-whale-hunt-scenes-exposed/
The environmental movement is far more nazi than the nazis ever were. After all they at least thought SOME humans had value. Eco- Fascists think of all of humanity the way that the Nazis though of jews, Gays and Gypsies.
And they intend to DO to humanity waht the Nazis did to the Jews, Gays and Gypsies.
Environmentalism is:-
People who think humanity is a plague passing laws that treat humanity like a plague.
“What kind of person could think of every living human they they were a plague?”
A leftist. They always end up murdering everyone who disagrees with them. if they can acquire the power to do so.
‘As for us, we were never concerned with the Kantian-priestly and vegetarian-Quaker prattle about the “sacredness of human life.’ – Leon Trotsky
This woman’s “acts of love” are to ensure her children can enjoy the rivers and lakes she “swam as a teenager” … yet 63% of the “eco-energy Jobs” she touts … come from hydro-electricity … caused by damming, flooding, and silting those pristine waters she loved as a teenager. Her “love” is a rather shallow emotion.
“…I find this conflation of love and rage rather disturbing. …”
…“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
― C.S. Lewis, God in the Dock: Essays on Theology (Making of Modern Theology)
So it’s an act of love, which is why the ‘F’ word is so prominent, and why they threaten violence to non-believers? Interesting to see that climate change drives ‘colonial ideology’ as well as everything else…
These people are all cowards. They risk nothing and demand everything from those of us unwilling to abandon civilization.
Even worse they actively try to prevent a better life for those who don’t yet have these advances. It’s sickening that they use the language of love to try to justify their hate.
Great.
Defund the entire climate field.
It’s psychotic.
One of my sons said it has become fashionable to be stupid. How right he is!
…I just thought of Jeb Bush
ruined my day
Inefficient and contrived energy solutions do provide more long-term jobs, but they are not sustainable. They also require others to work harder and longer to make up for the wealth transfer.
Interesting.
Ms. Abreu’s link to the 15,000 jobs for indigenous workers has a number of “related stories” links immediately below.
Activists in love; lie, cheat and scam.
Perhaps it really is about the tactics and journey, not the destination.
Amazing how that “activists in love” phrase brings “prisoners in love” melodies back to memory.
“Prisoners in love, blue skies above…”
The act of people like this suspending healthy scepticism is in fact the act of cognitively disarming themselves and laying open their minds to manipulation, suggestion and influence.
What then gains entry via media is often deliberately crafted and directed ideology and propaganda, e.g.: “Working on climate change is an act of love.”
They’re too lazy to expend the energy to research and closely examine all of it, thereby consciously deciding to believe or disbelieve all that they hear, see and read. Much easier to go with the comfortable, simplistic default setting and swallow whatever they’re being fed.
Environmentalism is pure elitist fascism. It is directed against humanity, especially against working classes, poor, and people of developing countries. It is a reactionary ideology that, in the face of the communism’s failure to build affluence, changes the dogma to the new claim that affluence is destructive to the planet, therefore it should not be pursued at all–unless you’re super-rich already, in which case you keep what you have and lead the struggle from the top. And so, environmentalism seeks to reimpose communism, not in order to make people affluent (because this didn’t work), but in order to keep them perpetually poor, and to freeze the existing social structure, with environmentalists themselves atop.
Since an ideology so transparently vile is unlikely to gain support of the electorate, their modus operandi is to infiltrate government bureaucracies, international bureaucracies, also education and media, because this is how you get to brainwash future electorates, and by linking into “environmentalist international” affect the development of the world in this–behind the scenes–way, hence… “Paris.”
The freaks you see on the streets, they’re just the tip of the iceberg. There’s far more hiding under the water. That’s where you find the real monsters.
Cheap, abundant, reliable energy is the lifeblood of society – it IS that simple.
Most politicians are too uneducated to even opine on energy, let alone set energy policy.
Witness the energy idiocy of recent politicians in Western Europe, Britain, Canada, the USA, and Australia. These imbeciles have squandered tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources on costly, intermittent green energy schemes that are not green and produce little useful (dispatchable) energy, all to save use from imaginary catastrophic global warming – all in a (probably) cooling world.
Fully 85% of global primary energy is still generated from fossil fuels – oil, natural gas and coal. The remainder is largely generated from nuclear and hydro. Hardly any useful energy is generated from green sources, despite tens of trillions in wasted subsidies – enough money to buy too many corrupt politicians, civil servants and academics.
Anti fossil fuels, anti pipelines, anti fracking, anti oilsands, pro green energy, etc. etc. – these scams are all promoted by the same people, all deliberately harming our economies while wrapping themselves in the cloak of phony environmentalism.
These people are not pro-environment – many of their programs such as clear-cutting of tropical rainforests to grow biofuels, draining the Ogallala aquifer to grow corn for fuel ethanol, clear-cutting eastern US forests to provide wood pellets for British power plants, erecting huge wind power towers to slice up birds and bats, etc are ALL anti-environmental.
In their Orwellian world, “Act of Love” means, well, you know….
Was it good for you, too???
“all electric, low emission mines”. Just like those zero emission cars. Obviously, any form of education is wasted on these people.
Yeah, and jeb told us illegal immigration was also an act of love.
The reverse “broken window” model of economics in action
SJWs always lie. I prefer the e.e.cummings version: “every kumrad is a bit of quite unmitigated hate.” He knew what motivated them a century ago.
The funny part about this whole mess is that apparently the Trudeau government, which has imposed a carbon tax that’s greatly increased the cost of energy in Canada, is now going to buy the pipeline so Canada can ship EVIL CARBON to the rest of the world.
Climate Action Network Canada is funded by Tides Foundation.
Love can be such a struggle or is it they simply love to struggle and in global climate they’ve found their Utopia.
I am happy to hear from contributors that big hydro is once again in the Yes column of the fanatical greens. The exclusion of the most sensible option from the renewable range of technologies was always an embarrassing error on their part.
Increasing the generating capacity of Niagara Falls is attractive. Wind turbines (while they last) can all be used to operate pumps that reverse the falls, pumping water into the reservoir above, and larger generators can use it as needed. Lake Erie can be a large pumped-storage tank. This will eliminate the need for gas generating plants like the new one at Halton Hills.
The point of an energy carrying system is not to create jobs running it, but to create jobs using the energy provided. Electric mining and processing of ores is a great idea. It has been done that way in Canada in lots of places for a long time. Forgotten is the Ragged Chute Ontario compressed air supply plant, built on a river with a decent drop and volume. IT provided compressed ait to as many as 10 mines at a time without using any electricity at all. Niagara could also provide compressed air for vehicles and other mechanical work – street care for instance, at an extremely low running cost. Chicago had compressed air street cars until the City Fathers were bribed by electricity generating companies to switch.
The compressed air auto engine designed by a former F1 engine designer is brilliant and is about as ‘green’ as technology can get – “Look Ma! No batteries!” There are lots of interesting things you can do when you have a lot of running water.
So much hate and anger displayed by these eco-fascists, claiming ‘love’ motivates their regurgitated spite and venomous acts. Their Orwellian behavior defies the Age of Reason.
“… working on climate change is not a fight: it is an act of love.”
Definitely a slippery slope. Isn’t the love of Allah the rationalization used by Islamic terrorists?
How do I loath thee? Let me count the ways!
Love is hate to some people. Nothing says hate like wind turbines.
15,000 doing something 100% USELESS, only in place to increase the wealth of the already wealthy and designed to trash the economy and environment. Why not hire people to walk up and down the street all day? You can create 15,000 useless jobs that way and do far, far less damage to the environment.
They have declared war on an entirely beneficial gas.
They have declared war on those who disagree with them.
They have declared war on rationality, truth, and on science.
They have declared war on the improved standards of living of the western world.
They have declared war on democracy.
Yeah, sounds like “love” to me!
“the communities we have seen suffer as weather gets more extreme and sea levels rise”, But there is no human discernible change in either. The actual measured change in sea level is less than the height of ocean waves over a lifetime and the increase in violent storms is made up by pretending every big storm is unprecedented. I guess if you’re under ten years old you may never have seen a bigger one.
In the center of the photo accompanying the article, there appears to be a loving soul with a t-shirt that reads, FUCK YOU WALK.
… so very, very loving, indeed !
From the article: “We do it because we see the injustice and inequity and colonial ideology that both drives and is exacerbated by climate change”
She must be talking about the Chinese.